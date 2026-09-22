Odisha assembly monsoon session begins today, key issues set to dominate house

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly’s Monsoon session commences today with the Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation (MMDR) Act issue likely to stir things up in the House.

Yesterday, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had requested the Speaker, Surama Padhy to table a motion in the House regarding the MMDR issue. The Congress too is prepared to corner the ruling party on the issue.

As per reports, the Opposition is to raise issues like MMDR, textbook errors, disenfranchisement of voters by Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Mahanadi water dispute, law and order situation, poor flood management, question paper leaks and farmers’ issues.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is also the ruling party held a legislature party meeting yesterday and announced its plan to take on the Opposition.

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This ongoing monsoon session will conclude on October 3 after nine working days. The government has decided to introduce six bills during the session.

The House proceedings will begin at 11 AM. At the beginning of the session, condolence resolutions will be moved for the departed leaders.

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Also read: Traffic Restrictions Imposed In Bhubaneswar As Monsoon Assembly Session Begins From Today