Odisha Assembly budget session from today, farmers issue likely to earn ruckus

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly’s budget session will begin today with the Governor’s speech, amidst speculation of disruptions over farmer issues.

As per reports, Opposition parties BJD and Congress have prepared strategies to corner the government over farmer distress, alleging anti-farmer policies and mismanagement of paddy procurement.

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik urged party MLAs to raise concerns over farmer woes, stating, “If the voice of the farmers is not heard in the mandis, it will roar in the Assembly”.

Farmers are protesting in mandis, spending cold nights under the open sky, demanding better prices and procurement processes.

Congress has also vowed to focus on social justice matters, including farmer issues, women’s safety, and job scarcity. The ruling party, led by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, claims readiness to address opposition concerns.

The session will continue for 28 working days, with the state budget presentation scheduled for February 20.

