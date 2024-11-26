Odisha Assembly adjourned till 12.25 pm due to ruckus over mango kernel death, watch

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly was adjourned till 12.25 pm due to ruckus by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress MLAs over mango kernel gruel death.

The winter session of the Odisha Assembly on Tuesday began with obituary references. Later during the question hour ruckus staged by the MLAs of BJD and Congress over the mango kernel gruel death in the State. The members stormed into the well and resorted to sloganeering.

In November 2024, at least two women died and six others were critically injured after eating mango kernel gruel in Odisha’s Kandhamal district. Later another woman also succumbed at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Today on the first day Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi will present the supplementary budget.

