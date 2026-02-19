Odisha Assembly adjourned till 11:30 AM amid Opposition uproar over paddy procurement

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Legislative Assembly have been adjourned till 11.30 AM on the third day of Budget Session 2026-27 as Opposition caused ruckus over farmer issues on Thursday. The Opposition members caused a rukus and showed placards over many issues of farmers including alleged irregularities in paddy procurement across the state.

Soon after the session began, legislators from the Opposition parties Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Indian National Congress caused disruption over irregularities in paddy procurement. Meanwhile, the BJD leaders raised placards demanding justice for farmers against the state government.

The house was only able to proceed for five minutes. After that the Opposition leaders caused chaos in the Assembly. Following which, the speaker adjourned the house till 11.30 AM today.