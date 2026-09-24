Odisha Assembly Adjourned as BJD and Congress Protest MMDR Act; Stir Reaches Mining HQ

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Proceedings in the Odisha Legislative Assembly were halted on Thursday for the third consecutive day, as opposition parties mounted fierce protests over amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Act, before carrying their demonstrations onto the streets of the capital.

Tensions flared immediately after the House reconvened at 10:30 AM on Thursday. Several opposition legislators advanced toward the Speaker’s podium, shouting slogans and disregarding repeated interventions from the chair urging members to restore decorum and allow business to proceed. Faced with sustained disorder, the Speaker halted the morning sitting.

The standoff traces directly to grievances that have paralyzed the Assembly since its opening day, primarily centered on alleged inaccuracies in school textbooks and controversies surrounding the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Act.

The unrest erupted during Question Hour when lawmakers from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Congress stormed the decorum of the House. Protesting members displayed banners, climbed atop the reporters’ table, and shouted slogans against the central mining framework, forcing the Deputy Speaker to adjourn the sitting until 4:00 PM.

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Outside the chamber, the BJD escalated the standoff by marching to the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) headquarters to enforce an “economic blockade.” Tensions flared at the entrance as demonstrators clashed with security personnel while attempting to force their way inside, with the party terming the central mineral law an unconstitutional seizure of state resources and warning of wider agitations across the state.

Simultaneously, the Congress staged a sit-in at the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the assembly premises, accusing the government of diluting federal principles and stripping regional autonomy. The party pressed for unresolved mining royalty arrears dating back to 2005 and claimed the current regulatory setup drains between ₹15,000 crore and ₹20,000 crore annually from the state exchequer.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dismissed the coordinated agitations as political maneuvering, asserting that the opposition is avoiding substantive floor debate despite the government’s readiness to discuss the matter in the House.