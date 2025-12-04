Odisha artist Manas Kumar Sahoo welcomes President Putin to India with sand animation

Advertisement

Puri: Odisha artist Manas Kumar Sahoo welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin to India with a beautiful sand animation.

Over a period of two hours, in a show of talent and patience, the sand artist released a video showing the process of making the portrait, as President Putin’s drawing slowly materialised along with iconic monuments of Russia.

“Welcome President Putin to India, we have presented a sand animation of him, showed the art and culture (of Russia). In the coming days, hope that both countries continue to strengthen their relations, and both countries have peace and prosperity. It took us around 2 do this animation,” sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo said in the video.

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey hailed the upcoming visit set to happen today, saying that President Putin has “been a well-wisher of India,” with both countries continuing to have good trade relations

“President Putin has been a well-wisher of India and since he is coming, he should be welcomed nicely. Both countries have good trade relations and discussions will be held on that topic and will continue to happen,” said Minister Dubey.

Meanwhile in New Delhi, the Russian House organised a grand photo exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation and the state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India.

The exhibition featured images of Vladimir Putin with India’s Prime Ministers in the last 25 years, including PM Modi, highlighting the defence cooperation between the two countries.

The exhibition also featured models of various defence arsenals of Russia and India, such as indigenous Brahmos missiles, Russian S-400 missile system and Su-57E fifth-generation stealth fighter jets.

Putin is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. It is his first visit to India in four years.

Russia and India plan to sign a programme for the development of strategic cooperation areas in the economy by 2030, the Kremlin said a day ahead of the visit.

Russian state media TASS quoted Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov telling reporters that the upcoming visit is “important” as it “provides the opportunity to comprehensively discuss the entire extensive agenda of Russian-Indian ties.”

