Odisha Army Major case: Police Association comes forward in favour of Police, 7 arrested youths granted bail

Bhubaneswar: In the Odisha Army Major case, today the Police Association met top Police officials and pleaded in favour of Police personnel in this case. On the other hand, the 7 youths who had been arrested today, were granted bail by the Court merely within four hours of their arrest.

As per reports, the Police Association met top Police officials in favour of the police personnel in the case of misbehave to Army Major and his fiancée case of Bharatpur/Chandaka Police Station, Bhubaneswar.

Reportedly, the police association pleaded as follows – Not only the Army but also the Police are working hard for the society. So it is not acceptable to stigmatize the police without evidence.

In the matter of the Army Major case, the Association said that actually what happened on that day, what was the scene from the incident to the victims reaching the Police Station, why the woman was objecting to the blood sample test at the hospital — all these should be investigated.

On the other hand, the 7 youths who had allegedly misbehaved the Army Major and his fiancée on September 15 night, have been granted bail. While they had been forwarded to the Court today, the JMFC Court, Bhubaneswar allowed them bail. Reportedly, the sections levelled were bailable offences.

