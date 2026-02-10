Odisha approves Rs 4,100 crore investment, creates 10,000 job opportunity

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government through the 144th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) chaired by the Chief Secretary Anu Garg has approved 23 industrial investment proposals with a total investment of Rs 4111.80 crore, generating 9924 employment opportunities.

The approval of these 23 projects mark another major milestone towards strengthening Odisha’s industrial ecosystem and accelerating job-led economic growth.

The approved projects span a wide range of sectors including Mechanical & Electrical Capital Goods, Apparel & Textiles, Aerospace & Defence Manufacturing, Shipbuilding & Ship Repair, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Refractories, Aluminium Downstream Industries, Mineral Beneficiation, Metal Downstream, Plastics, Glass Manufacturing, Logistics & Warehousing, Infrastructure, and Tourism & Hospitality, reflecting the State’s diversified, future-ready and resilient industrial strategy.

The projects will be implemented across eleven districts – Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Debagarh, Ganjam, Jajpur, Khordha, Koraput, Puri, Sambalpur and Sundargarh, ensuring regionally balanced industrial development and expanded employment opportunities.

Key approved projects:

In the mechanical and electrical capital goods sector, Nipha Limited will establish a railway component manufacturing in Khordha with an investment of ₹384 crore, creating 310 jobs. Strengthening Odisha’s position in advanced manufacturing, Inventgrid India Private Limited will set up an Advanced Multi-Drone Manufacturing Centre in Ganjam with an investment of ₹300 crore, generating 1,000 jobs, marking a major step in the State’s aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem.

In the maritime and shipbuilding sector, Northern express Infra developers Private Limited will develop a shipbuilding and ship-repair facility in Bhadrak with an investment of ₹339.40 crore, creating 507 employment opportunities and positioning Odisha as an emerging maritime industrial hub.

In the apparel and textiles sector, J.G. Hosiery Private Limited will establish an apparel manufacturing unit in Khordha with an annual production capacity of 149.76 million pieces, with an investment of ₹100 crore, generating 2,350 jobs, making it one of the highest employment-generating projects in this clearance.

In the pharmaceuticals and chemicals sectors, Alventa Pharma Limited will set up a pharmaceutical formulation unit in Khordha with an investment of ₹100 crore, creating 250 jobs, while Blue Mount Energy Private Limited will establish a sorbitol manufacturing unit in Cuttack with a production capacity of 17,000 MT per annum, with an investment of ₹100 crore, generating 100 jobs. Growing Tree Oil Refinery Private Limited will develop an integrated solvent extraction unit, oil refinery, fish feed, prawn feed, cattle feed and poultry feed manufacturing complex in Cuttack with an investment of ₹100 crore, creating 250 jobs, strengthening agro-processing and chemical value chains.



In the refractories and aluminium downstream sectors, Sarvesh Refractories Ltd will expand its existing unit by setting up a silica brick manufacturing plant in Sundargarh with an investment of ₹62 crore, generating 100 jobs, while Jharkhand Grind Chem Private Limited will establish a refractories unit in Jajpur with an investment of ₹67.15 crore, creating 225 jobs. Romco Aluminates (Koraput) Private Limited will set up an alumina-based refractories manufacturing unit in Koraput with an investment of ₹54.50 crore, generating 100 jobs, strengthening aluminium downstream industrialisation in southern Odisha.

In the plastics, glass and packaging sectors, Yash Flexi Pack Private Limited will establish a 12,400 MT flexible packaging products unit in Balasore with an investment of ₹51 crore, creating 150 jobs, while JBSS Glass Private Limited will set up a glass manufacturing unit in Cuttack with an investment of ₹50.85 crore, generating 263 jobs, expanding Odisha’s industrial manufacturing base.

In the steel, Mineral beneficiation and ancillaries metal downstream sectors, multiple large-scale projects have been approved including Kalinga Metalics Limited’s 4 MTPA iron ore beneficiation plant in Sundargarh with an investment of ₹600 crore, creating 700 jobs; Shree Ram Iron and Alloys Private Limited’s 0.8 MTPA pellet plant in Debagarh with an investment of ₹250 crore, generating 475 jobs; Rashmi Metallurgical Industry Private Limited’s 3.0 MTPA iron ore beneficiation plant with tailing pond in Sundargarh with an investment of ₹350 crore, creating 200 jobs; Aryas Ore Refinery Private Limited’s iron ore beneficiation plant in Sundargarh with an investment of ₹51 crore, generating 149 jobs; and Eastside Subh Steel Private Limited’s steel processing unit in Sundargarh with an investment of ₹60.05 crore, creating 130 jobs, significantly strengthening Odisha’s mineral-based industrial value chain.

In the logistics, warehousing and infrastructure sector, Shrishti Trading Corporation Private Limited will develop a logistic park and warehousing facility in Cuttack with an investment of ₹160.75 crore, generating 595 jobs, enhancing industrial connectivity and supply chain efficiency.

In the tourism and hospitality sector, multiple premium hospitality projects have been approved including a 5-star hotel by MK Assets Private Limited in Khordha with an investment of ₹210 crore, creating 240 jobs; a 5-star luxury hotel by Manjeera Hotels and Resorts Private Limited in Puri with an investment of ₹200 crore, generating 450 jobs; a 4-star hotel by Panda Resorts Private Limited in Puri with an investment of ₹70 crore, creating 240 jobs; and a 4-star hotel by Shankari Devi Enterprise in Sambalpur with an investment of ₹64.10 crore, generating 165 jobs, significantly strengthening Odisha’s high-end tourism infrastructure.

In the plastics sector, Water Tech India Private Limited will establish a facility for plastic-based products in Ganjam with an investment of ₹387 crore, generating 975 jobs and enhancing industrial connectivity and supply chain efficiency.

These 23 projects together account for a total investment of ₹4111.80 crore and 9924 employment opportunities, reaffirming Odisha’s position as a high-potential investment destination in Eastern India. With strong sectoral diversity spanning traditional manufacturing to aerospace, defence, advanced manufacturing, logistics, infrastructure and premium tourism, the State is building a resilient and future-ready industrial base.

The Single Window system continues to enhance ease of doing business by ensuring time-bound, coordinated approvals and proactive investor facilitation, enabling swift conversion of investment intent into grounded projects. Aligned with the long-term vision of Samruddha Odisha 2036, these approvals underscore the State Government’s focus on employment-intensive growth, sustainable industrialisation and balanced regional development.

Sl Project Name Project Description Project Cost

(Rs in Cr) Employment (Potential) Sector Location 1 Nipha Limited Railway Component Manufacturing 384.00 310 Mechanical and Electrical Capital Goods Khordha 2 J.G. Hosiery Private Limited Apparel Manufacturing Unit 100.00 2,350 Apparel Khordha 3 Invent grid India Private Limited Advanced Multi – Drone Manufacturing Center 300.00 1,000 Aerospace & Defence Ganjam 4 Northern express Infra developers Private Limited Shipbuilding, Ship-repair 339.40 507 Shipbuilding, Ship-repair Bhadrak 5 Alventa Pharma Limited Pharmaceutical formulation unit 100.00 250 Pharmaceuticals Khordha 6 Blue Mount Energy Private Limited Sorbitol manufacturing unit 100.00 100 Pharmaceutical Cuttack 7 Sarvesh Refractories Ltd expansion of its existing unit by setting up a Silica Brick Manufacturing Plant 62.00 100 Refractories Sundergarh 8 Jharkhand Grind Chem Private Limited Refractories 67.15 100 Refractories Jajpur 9 Romco Aluminates Private Limited Alumina based refractories manufacturing unit 54.50 225 Aluminium Downstream Koraput 10 Yash Flexi Pack Private Limited 12,400 MT Flexible Packaging products 51.00 150 Plastics Balasore 11 Kalinga Metalics Limited Iron Ore Beneficiation Plant 4 MTPA 600.00 700 Mineral Beneficiation Sundergarh 12 Shree Ram Iron and Alloys Private Limited 0.8 MTPA Pellet Plant 250.00 475 Steel Ancillary Deogarh 13 Eastside Subh Steel Private Limited Steel Processing unit 60.05 130 Metal Downstream Sundergarh 14 Aryas Ore Refinery Private Limited Iron Ore Beneficiation Plant 51.00 149 Mineral Beneficiation Sundergarh 15 Rashmi Metallurgical Industry Private Limited Iron Ore Beneficiation Plant 350.00 200 Mineral Beneficiation Sundergarh 16 Growing Tree Oil Refinery Private Limited Solvent Extraction Unit, 100.00 250 Chemical Cuttack 17 JBSS Glass Private Ltd Glass manufacturing unit 50.85 263 Glass Cuttack 18 MK Assets Private Limited 5 Star Hotel 210.00 240 Tourism Khordha 19 Manjeera Hotels and Resorts Private Limited 5 Star Hotel 200.00 450 Tourism Puri 20 Panda Resorts Private Limited 4 Star Hotel 70.00 240 Tourism Puri 21 Shankari Devi Enterprise 4-star Hotel 64.10 165 Tourism Sambalpur 22 Shrishti Trading Corporation Private Limited Logistic Park & Warehousing facilities 160.75 595 Infrastructure Cuttack 23 Water tech India Pvt Ltd Sitting off plastic-based product 387.00 975 Plastic Ganjam Total 4,111.80 9,924

