Odisha approves Rs.10,000 Monthly aid for Spouses of Emergency Detainees

The Odisha government has officially implemented a new welfare for the widows/widowers of individuals imprisoned during the 1975-77 National emergency by giving them monthly assistance of Rs.10,000. The Home Department has issued a formal resolution on Tuesday, establishing financial support for surviving spouses of those held under : Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) and the Defence of India Rules (DIR).

In January 2025, the Odisha government first established Rs.20,000 monthly pension for living individuals who were detained. Following this decision, the state has now extended monthly assistance of Rs.10,000 to the surviving widows of the deceased detainees. While the primary pension for survivors is lifelong, the reduced assistance for the spouses continues until their death or remarriage, whichever occurs first.

The family of any person detained in an Odisha Jail during the emergency period between June 25, 1975 and March 21, 1977 is eligible for this scheme.

This change happened because survivors of the Emergency had asked the government to support the families of those who passed away. So, in response, the Home Department released official rules and guidelines to have the scheme implemented.