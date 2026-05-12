Odisha Approves 5 New PPP Projects Worth ₹1,130 Crore for Infrastructure Boost 

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The Odisha government just greenlit five new Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects to strengthen the state’s infrastructure and economy. The announcement came on May 11, 2026, during the 65th meeting of the Empowered Committee on Infrastructure (ECI) for PPP Projects. These projects come with an estimated price tag of ₹1,130 crore. Chief Secretary Anu Garg led the meeting and highlighted how important these projects are for hitting the targets set in the “Vision 2036” roadmap, aiming for a more developed and sustainable Odisha.

The five approved projects cover some key sectors: health, urban development, water supply, sewerage treatment, and animal vaccine production. While we don’t have the exact locations or all the fine details yet, those should be public once everything is finalized. To keep things moving, the Chief Secretary has already told the relevant authorities and departments to hand in Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) within 60 days. The state wants to make sure these projects don’t get stuck in the paperwork stage and stick to the schedule.

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Besides giving the nod to these projects, the Committee also approved a new partnership between the Finance Department’s PPP Cell and the International Finance Corporation (IFC). With the IFC’s global experience, this collaboration is set to boost Odisha’s investment climate, help line up more viable projects, and offer expert transaction advice and capacity-building. The goal? Make Odisha an even more “PPP-friendly” place that regularly pulls in top-notch private investment.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg stressed the need to stay diligent at every stage of project execution—no cutting corners. The Committee checked in on the existing pipeline of PPP projects too, urging departments not to lose momentum as they chase the state’s long-term goals. All these efforts, official sources say, are key for attracting private investment and for making sure public services across Odisha keep modernizing and stay sustainable for the long haul.