Odisha Approves 10 New Flight Routes and ₹4,182 Crore B-MAAN Aviation Scheme

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Odisha’s government just greenlit 10 new flight routes to ramp up regional connectivity and tourism. This all happened in a committee meeting led by Chief Secretary Anu Garg. The plan links Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda—Odisha’s main aviation hubs—with major cities like Ahmedabad, Pune, Jaipur, Bhopal, Shirdi, Tirupati, Surat, Puri, Kolkata, and Ujjain. The state’s bringing in Star Air, using smaller planes that fit regional travel.

Backing this expansion is the Rs 4,182 crore B-MAAN scheme, running from 2025 to 2030. Out of that, they’ve already put over Rs 500 crore toward upgrading regional airstrips—including Satibhata, Jamadarpalli, Raisuan, Amarda Road, and Gotma. They’re also pushing for new heliports in places without any air access, like Nabarangpur and Phulbani, plus a special heliport at the Taratarini shrine.

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Odisha’s working closely with the Central government to speed up the Shree Jagannath International Airport in Puri. Jharsuguda and Rourkela airports are also on the radar, with strict orders to wrap up all land transfers by May 2026. Malkangiri airport’s on its way to becoming fully operational, and they’re making progress at the Biju Patnaik Aviation Centre in Birasal, Dhenkanal.

To make sure the aviation sector keeps growing, the committee decided to review and update the Odisha Civil Aviation Policy 2022. They’re planning to roll out a improved version for cabinet approval soon. Officials are also putting together a proposal to cut VAT on aviation fuel, aiming to attract more airlines and lower costs—making Odisha a more attractive spot for domestic carriers.