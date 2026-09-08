Odisha appoints 9 IAS Officers as Sub-Collectors and SDMs
Odisha government has appointed as many as nine Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers of the 2024 Regular Recruit batch as Sub-Collectors and Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs).
Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has appointed as many as nine Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers of the 2024 Regular Recruit batch as Sub-Collectors and Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs).
According a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department, the 9 IAS Officers have been appointed as Sub-Collectors and SDMs following completion of Phase-II training.
Here’s the full list of the 9 IAS Officers who have been posted as Sub-Collectors and SDMs:
- Animesh Pradhan has been appointed as the Sub-Collector and SDM of Athagada.
- Prajnanandan Giri has been appointed as Sub-Collector and SDM of Talcher.
- Kasturi Sha has has been appointed as Sub-Collector and SDM of Bhawanipatna,
- Fabi Rasheed has been appointed as Sub-Collector and SDM of Koraput.
- Mrinalika Rathore has been appointed as Sub-Collector and SDM of Rayagada.
- Shubhra Panda has been appointed as Sub-Collector and SDM of Jeypore.
- Pawan Kumar has been appointed as Sub-Collector and SDM of Titilagarh.
- Bhagat Shamal Kalyanrao has been appointed as Sub-Collector and SDM of Paralakhemundi.
- Santosh Kumar Patra has been appointed as Sub-Collector and SDM of Bonaigarh.