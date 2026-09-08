Odisha appoints 9 IAS Officers as Sub-Collectors and SDMs

Odisha government has appointed as many as nine Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers of the 2024 Regular Recruit batch as Sub-Collectors and Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs).

By Subadh Nayak
odisha appoints ias officers as sub collectors

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has appointed as many as nine Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers of the 2024 Regular Recruit batch as Sub-Collectors and Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs).

According a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department, the 9 IAS Officers have been appointed as Sub-Collectors and SDMs following completion of Phase-II training.

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Here’s the full list of the 9 IAS Officers who have been posted as Sub-Collectors and SDMs:

  1. Animesh Pradhan has been appointed as the Sub-Collector and SDM of Athagada.
  2. Prajnanandan Giri has been appointed as Sub-Collector and SDM of Talcher.
  3. Kasturi Sha has has been appointed as Sub-Collector and SDM of Bhawanipatna,
  4. Fabi Rasheed has been appointed as Sub-Collector and SDM of Koraput.
  5. Mrinalika Rathore has been appointed as Sub-Collector and SDM of Rayagada.
  6. Shubhra Panda has been appointed as Sub-Collector and SDM of Jeypore.
  7. Pawan Kumar has been appointed as Sub-Collector and SDM of Titilagarh.
  8. Bhagat Shamal Kalyanrao has been appointed as Sub-Collector and SDM of Paralakhemundi.
  9. Santosh Kumar Patra has been appointed as Sub-Collector and SDM of Bonaigarh.
Also Read: IAS Reshuffle In Odisha: Sudhansu Mohan Samal Appointed Chairman-Cum-MD Of OMC Ltd

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