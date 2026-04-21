Odisha Anti-Naxal Ops: 78 Surrendered Maoists Placed in Reserve Lines for Intel and Rehab

Advertisement

Following the expiration of the Centre’s March 31 deadline for Maoists to lay down their arms, Odisha Police started rolling out a transition plan for the 78 Maoists who laid down their arms between January 2025 and March 2026. That group includes top figures like State Committee members Niranjan Rout (Nikhil), Rashmita Lenka (Ankita) and Sukru, who are currently been shifted to different reserve police lines spread across places like Malkangiri, Koraput, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, and Sundargarh.

This strategic placement serves as a critical buffer period, making sure the ones who turned themselves in don’t drift back to the underground or get pulled in again by the “red ultras” still out there.

Advertisement

While the move is partially aimed at maintaining a continuous vigil, it carries a significant tactical advantage for security forces too. Some of these surrendered cadres will stick around in the police lines and put their inside knowledge to use. They know the forests and those hidden Maoist networks better than anyone. Now, they’re helping police hunt for top Maoists who are still out there. Basically, the state’s using their experience to turn the tables on the movement they just left.

These reserve lines also function as safe transit hubs under the state’s surrender and rehab policy. By keeping the ex-Maoists on police premises, the government protects them from getting singled out or targeted by former comrades. While they’re there, they get a shot at civilian life: vocational training, financial aid, skill development, paperwork for things like housing and health cards, and a monthly stipend for three years.

Senior police officials said the plan is to bring these cadres back into society step by step. Right now, though, keeping them apart is crucial—not just for their safety, but also for ongoing operations. The whole point is to make sure they break with the past for good, swapping out life in the insurgency for steady jobs and a real shot at building a future outside the movement.