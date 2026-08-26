Odisha Announces Revised Rehabilitation Assistance Rates for Displaced Families

Advertisement

The Odisha government has updated the financial support available to families affected by development projects, with higher assistance now prescribed for land, housing, maintenance and other rehabilitation needs.

The revised rates will apply for two years, from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2028, following the state’s latest biennial review under the Odisha Rehabilitation and Resettlement Policy, 2006.

The exercise is the 10th biennial revision carried out under the policy. It has been made in accordance with Section 13 of the Odisha Rehabilitation and Resettlement Policy, 2006, and has received the concurrence of the Finance Department.

Land-linked support gets a fresh revision

For families dealing with the loss of agricultural land, the revised rates provide higher assistance for both irrigated and unirrigated land.

The grant for irrigated agricultural land has increased from ₹2,26,255 to ₹2,33,100 per acre. For unirrigated land, the amount has risen from ₹1,13,128 to ₹1,16,550 per acre.

The government has also raised assistance for families choosing self-rehabilitation outside rehabilitation colonies. The amount has moved from ₹1,13,128 to ₹1,16,550.

Displaced families to receive revised employment-linked assistance

The revision also changes the one-time assistance available to families displaced by industrial and mining projects where the benefit is provided in lieu of employment.

For families affected by industrial projects, the revised assistance is:

Category I: ₹11,65,500

Category II: ₹6,99,300

Category III: ₹4,66,200

Categories IV and V: ₹2,33,100

A separate category-wise structure applies to families displaced by mining projects.

For mining project-affected families, the one-time assistance in lieu of employment has been fixed at:

Advertisement

Category I: ₹11,65,500

Category II: ₹6,99,300

Category III: ₹4,66,200

Categories IV, V and VI: ₹2,33,100

Housing assistance also increases

Families eligible for house construction support will receive a higher amount under the new rates.

The financial assistance for house construction has been increased from ₹3,39,383 to ₹3,49,650.

The revision extends beyond the major compensation components. The state has also adjusted allowances intended to meet some of the immediate costs faced by displaced families during rehabilitation.

Maintenance and relocation allowances revised

The monthly maintenance allowance has been raised from ₹4,525 to ₹4,662.

Assistance for putting up a temporary shed has increased from ₹22,626 to ₹23,310. The transportation allowance has also gone up from ₹4,525 to ₹4,662.

Taken together, the changes cover several stages of rehabilitation, from compensation linked to agricultural land and housing to assistance for temporary arrangements, maintenance and transportation.

Authorities directed to implement new rates

The revised rates are effective for the period beginning April 1, 2026, and ending March 31, 2028.

The state government has directed all concerned departments and field-level authorities to implement the updated provisions. The instructions specifically cover Revenue Divisional Commissioners, district Collectors, revenue authorities and other concerned agencies.

The latest revision therefore establishes the financial assistance framework to be followed for eligible project-affected families during the two-year period.