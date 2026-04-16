Odisha Announces New Transfer Policy for OAS and ORS Officers; First 6 Years Mandated in Rural Areas

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Announces New Transfer Policy. In a major step to make the state administration more transparent, accountable, and people-oriented, the Odisha government has announced new transfer rules for OAS (Group-A Junior Grade) and ORS officers.

The rules, issued by Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, clarify that officers are public servants. Transfers will no longer be done based on personal requests or recommendations from political leaders.

As Odisha Announces New Transfer Policy now every officer will now have to serve in the field for the first six years of their service to understand grassroots-level issues. During the first posting, priority will be given to KBK districts, Gajapati, Kandhamal, and other Scheduled Areas.

No recommendations for transfers will be entertained, and strict action will be taken if such attempts are made. Routine transfers will be carried out only between April 15 and June 15 each year. An officer will ordinarily remain in one post for a minimum of two years and a maximum of three years. No officer will stay in one district for more than six consecutive years or for more than 10 years in total service. No officer will be posted in their home district.

An officer must vacate the previous post within seven days of receiving the transfer order and must join the new post within the next seven days.

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Requests from officers with more than 40% disability will be considered sympathetically. In cases where both husband and wife are government employees, efforts will be made to post them at nearby locations.

As Odisha Announces New Transfer Policy now, Officers who have served in remote areas like KBK districts for three years will be given preference for a district of their choice during transfers. This new policy supersedes all previous transfer rules.

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