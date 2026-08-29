Odisha Announces Biju Patnaik Sports and Adventure Awards for 2025, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government conferred the prestigious Biju Patnaik Sports and Adventure Awards for 2025 on accomplished sportspersons, coaches, sports journalists and individuals recognised for their outstanding contribution and courage on the occasion of National Sports Day.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi presented the awards at a ceremony held at the Convention Centre in Lok Seva Bhawan, honouring sportspersons, coaches and individuals who have made notable contributions to sports and demonstrated exceptional courage.

Soumyaranjan Behera received the Biju Patnaik Adventure Award. The award was also conferred posthumously on late Neelamadhab Panda and Sunil Kumar Ray.

The Biju Patnaik Sports Awards were presented in several categories. Pranati Mishra was honoured for her lifetime contribution to the promotion of sports and sportspersons, while Shakti Prakash Nanda received the award for excellence in sports journalism.

Loma Swain was recognised for outstanding performance in sports, while Gopal Krishna Dash received the award for Best Coach.

Suchitra Parida was honoured as the Best Para-Sportsperson. Pratik Maharana and Payal Nag were recognised as the Best Emerging Sportspersons.

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The award for Best Technical Official went to Prabodha Kumar Mohanty, while Samaleswari Sporting Club of Sambalpur was named the Best Sports Promotion Organisation.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi described Odisha’s transformation in the sporting arena as a journey from the playing field to the podium, highlighting the state’s growing presence on the national and international sporting stage.

The awards aim to recognise sporting excellence and encourage athletes, coaches, officials and organisations contributing to the development and promotion of sports in Odisha.

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