Odisha Announces 6-Month Fee Relief for SC, ST Students

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Bhubaneswar: Meritorious students from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities who secure seats in Odisha’s government medical and engineering colleges will no longer have to arrange admission and tuition fees immediately.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed that eligible students from SC and ST families can take admission without depositing fees upfront. They will also get up to six months after admission to make the payment, allowing them to wait for their scholarship funds before clearing the dues.

The decision comes after the state government took note of the financial difficulties faced by meritorious students who clear highly competitive entrance examinations but struggle to arrange money when admission deadlines arrive.

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According to the Chief Minister’s Office, SC and ST students generally receive scholarships from both the Centre and the Odisha government. However, the sanction and disbursement process can take three to four months.

That creates a difficult gap for students from economically weaker families. They may have secured a seat through a competitive examination but still need to arrange admission and tuition fees before their scholarship reaches them.

Under the new arrangement, eligible students will be able to complete admission first and pay the applicable admission and tuition fees after receiving their scholarship. The fee deferment will remain available for up to six months after admission.

The state government is expected to issue detailed guidelines shortly. These will specify the eligibility conditions and procedure students must follow to avail themselves of the fee-deferment facility.