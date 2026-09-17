Odisha Allocates ₹50.54 Cr for Blood Security Under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has committed ₹50.54 crore under its 2026–27 budget to upgrade its blood banking infrastructure, pairing institutional investment with a state-wide donation campaign aimed at eliminating critical transfusion shortages.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi outlined the initiative on Thursday during the rollout of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan,’ a month-long civic drive organized to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday.

Advertisement

The budgetary provision supports the ‘Atal Raktadan Abhiyan,’ a state health program focused on establishing blood banks within newly developed medical colleges and modernizing existing storage facilities across districts.

The announcement coincided with a collection camp organized jointly by the state government and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing in Bhubaneswar, where organizers targeted an intake of 6,500 units.

Emphasizing the reliance on public participation, Majhi noted that despite advancements in medical science, blood cannot be manufactured industrially. He framed the four-week campaign as a broad humanitarian initiative, stating that the administration’s primary goal is to ensure no patient in Odisha dies from an avoidable deficit in supply.