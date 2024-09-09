Odisha: All schools and Anganwadi Centres to remain closed tomorrow due to heavy rain

Malkangiri: In view of the heavy rains and red warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the district administration has decided to close some of the educational institutions.

The Collector & DM of Malkangiri on its X handle informed that all schools and Anganwadi Centres will be closed tomorrow in Malkangiri District considering Heavy rains and Red warning by IMD.

It is to be noted here that Malkangiri district has been witnessing incessant heavy rain for the last couple of days due to which waterloggings were witnessed. Even the roads were submerged with the rain water so much so that communication and normal life has been heavily affected.

The reports revealed that floodwater is overflowing all the bridges from Pangam to Motu Road in Malkangiri due which six villages in Malkangiri and Kalimela blocks have been affected. This has forced the district administration to deploy six units of ODRAF and five teams of fire service men in the district.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has deputed DG (Fire Services & Home Guards) Sundhansu Sarangi, Principal Secretary Bishnupada Sethi and DIG (Southern Division) Charan Meena to supervise and assist the administration in disaster management.