Odisha: All party meeting to be held ahead of Assembly Winter session today

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly winter session will be held tomorrow. Ahead of the session, the Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy has called for an all-party meeting today that is November 26, 2025.

The all-party meeting is aimed to seek cooperation between the Opposition and ruling parties to ensure a smooth and peaceful conduct of the session. The winter session of the Assembly will continue from December 27 to December 31.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting Odisha for two days tomorrow. The President will address the Odisha Assembly in the afternoon tomorrow. This will be the first time, the President will be speaking in the Odisha Assembly.

Security arrangements have been tightened for the President’s visit.