Odisha: All campaigning activities for Nuapada by-election ends today

Advertisement

Nuapada: All campaigning and political activities will be banned in Nuapada constituency from today that is November 9, 2025 as the silence period will begin ahead of the by-election.

The Nuapada bypoll is scheduled for November 11.

According to Odisha Chief Electoral Officer RS Gopalan, all the political workers who do not belong to the constituency, who are not voters of the constituency, are directed to leave the constituency before the silence period starts.

Advertisement

Gopalan urged citizens to avoid sharing or posting any political content during the 48-hour silence period before the Nuapada by-election.

The bypoll in Nuapada was necessitated following the vacancy in the Assembly seat after the passing away of BJD’s Rajendra Dholakia.

All party candidates including Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Snehangini Chhuria, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jay Dholakia and Congress’ Ghasiram Majhi have geared up for campaigning on the last day.