Odisha: All 4 doors of Puri Jagannath temple opened for ease of darshan

Puri: In a delightful news for the devotees of Lord Jagannath, all the four doors of the famous Jagannath temple in Puri of Odisha have been opened. The decision to open all four doors had been taken on Wednesday in the first cabinet meeting of the newly formed BJP Government in Odisha.

As promised, from today onwards all the four gates (dwaras) of the Srimandir, the famous Lord Jagannath temple in Puri of Odisha have been opened. The decision to open all the four doors of the Puri Srimandir during the Mangala Alati rituals had been announced by the new Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi yesterday. Accordingly, all the ministers including the CM had travelled to Puri to participate in the ‘dwara phita’ rituals.

In addition to this the CM said, a corpus fund will be created for the development and management of Srimandira in Puri. An amount of Rs 500 crore will be kept in this fund.

The process for opening of the four doors of the Srimandir, the famous Lord Jagannath temple in the holy city of Puri in Odisha had begun on June 11.

As per reports, a meeting was held in this connection under the chairmanship of Puri District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain. The development administrator of the shrine and the police personnel visited the site. A committee had been formed to take the final decision in this regard.

On the other hand the chariot construction work for the upcoming Rath Yatra 2024 is going on at the Ratha yard (khala) on the grand road of Puri.

The demand for opening the four doors had been brewing since long. Earlier in July 20, 2023 the demands of opening all the four entry doors of the Puri Jagannath Temple for the visitors had intensified.