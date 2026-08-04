Odisha Aligns with Centre, Makes Vande Mataram Mandatory Before National Anthem

Advertisement

The Odisha government has rolled out a uniform protocol for official ceremonies and educational institutions, directing that the national song Vande Mataram be rendered before the national anthem Jana Gana Mana. The move follows guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and will apply to government functions as well as government and government-aided schools across the state.

To ensure statewide implementation, separate instructions have been issued to both administrative authorities and the education sector. While the Home Department has asked Revenue Divisional Commissioners (RDCs), Collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to follow the protocol during government functions, the School and Mass Education Department has circulated the same directions to schools.

In a communication, Additional Secretary Nityananda Singh directed all District Education Officers (DEOs), Block Education Officers (BEOs), and heads of government and government-aided schools to implement the Ministry of Home Affairs’ guidelines issued on July 9. The department has asked authorities to ensure the instructions are followed in letter and spirit.

Advertisement

The advisory also lays down how the national song and national anthem should be performed. It specifies that the original lyrics, prescribed tune and correct pronunciation of both Vande Mataram and Jana Gana Mana must be maintained at all times, with no alterations or inaccurate renditions permitted.

The guidelines further reiterate the expected public conduct during the national anthem. Everyone present is required to stand at attention whenever Jana Gana Mana is played or sung, except when it is featured as part of a film or documentary. Educational institutions and government establishments have also been instructed to avoid any unnecessary or inappropriate use of the national anthem.

With the directions now in force, the state government has asked all concerned departments and authorities to ensure strict compliance with the prescribed protocol across government establishments and educational institutions throughout Odisha.