Odisha aims at achieving $500 billion economy by 2036, $1.5 trillion by 2047: CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Under the direction of Prime Minister, NITI Aayog has come forward to support Odisha in preparing a Vision Document to realize its goal of a Bikasita Odisha. The CEO of NITI Aayog B.V.R Subrahmanyam today met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lokseva Bhawan to discuss this grand strategy for Odisha.

During the discussion, the Chief Minister said that the Odisha has huge potential in different sectors and we need to realize this potential to achieve the goal of Bikasita Odisha by 2036 and 2047. He said that Odisha desires to contribute significantly to the growth of India and become a growth engine of India by 2047. He further said that Odisha targets a 500 billion dollar economy by 2036 when the state will be 100 years since its formation. And we also desire to reach 1.5 trillion dollar economy by 2047, he added.

The NITI Aayog CEO said that the Prime Minister has special focus on Odisha’s development. Every state needs to grow exceptionally to achieve the goal of Bikasita Bharat. In case of Odisha, we will support for preparation of two vision documents, one for 2036 and another for 2047.

During the discussion, it was decided that a Steering Committee will be formed under the Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary. The road map for the vision will be prepared in 3 months. For this, massive public outreach programmes will be taken up for receiving opinions and suggestions to achieve the goal of Bikasita Odisha. An action plan will also be ready to take up initiatives as per the vision.

Before the meeting with the CM, NITI Aayog CEO and its officers had an extensive discussion with the Secretaries and senior officers of all departments.

Among others, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Development Commissioner Anu Garg and Additional Chief Secretary to CM Nikunja Bihari Dhal were present.