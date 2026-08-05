Odisha Added 24.68 Lakh MSMEs but Lost 3,453 Units in Five Years, Centre Tells Rajya Sabha

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Odisha witnessed the closure of 3,453 registered micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) over the past five financial years, even as the state added nearly 24.68 lakh new enterprises during the same period, according to data presented by the Union government in the Rajya Sabha.

The figures were shared by Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shobha Karandlaje in a written response to a question raised by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra. The minister said the registrations were recorded on the Udyam Registration Portal and the Udyam Assist Platform (UAP) between the financial years 2021-22 and 2025-26.

While the number of enterprise closures increased over the five-year period, MSME registrations continued to expand across Odisha. Khordha accounted for the largest number of registrations at around 2.56 lakh, followed by Cuttack with 2.19 lakh and Ganjam with 2.15 lakh. Districts including Balasore, Puri, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur and Sundargarh also registered substantial additions to the state’s MSME base.

The pace of closures accelerated sharply during the period under review. A total of 118 MSMEs shut down in 2021-22, rising to 212 in 2022-23 and 431 in 2023-24. The number nearly doubled to 875 in 2024-25 before climbing further to 1,817 in 2025-26.

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District-wise data showed that Khordha reported the highest number of closed MSMEs at 601. Cuttack followed with 293 closures, while Ganjam recorded 236. Balasore accounted for 212 closures, followed by Sundargarh (152), Bhadrak (151), Puri (147), Jajpur (119), Angul (117), Balangir (112), Bargarh (109) and Kendrapara (101).

Among the remaining districts, Sambalpur reported 87 closures, Jharsuguda 77, Dhenkanal 76, Nayagarh 73, Mayurbhanj 69, Koraput 52, while Rayagada and Kandhamal recorded 44 closures each.

Alongside enterprise registration, the Centre highlighted financial support extended to Odisha’s MSME sector through various flagship schemes. Karandlaje informed the House that during the last five years, 2.92 lakh credit guarantees amounting to ₹234,156 crore were sanctioned to micro and small enterprises in the state under the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE).

The minister also said that under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), assistance was provided to 16,056 micro enterprises in Odisha between 2021-22 and 2025-26. The scheme involved a margin money subsidy of ₹460.37 crore and is estimated to have generated employment for 1,44,504 people.

In her reply, Karandlaje further noted that the Union government has been working to strengthen market access for MSMEs through a range of initiatives, including the Procurement and Marketing Support (PMS) scheme, participation in trade fairs, vendor development programmes, digital marketing initiatives and procurement opportunities offered through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).