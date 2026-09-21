Odisha Accelerates Coastal Infrastructure and Port Expansion Plans

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In a major push to accelerate its coastal economy, Odisha is advancing plans to integrate its administrative machinery, widen port corridors, and establish dedicated industrial zones for shipbuilding and export-import logistics.

The strategy took shape during the seventh meeting of the Odisha Maritime Board, convened at Lok Seva Bhavan on Saturday under the leadership of Chief Secretary Anu Garg. Discussions centered on unlocking the state’s maritime advantages across container handling, inland water routes, vessel construction, and coastal tourism, alongside reviewing action items resolved in the board’s sixth session.

Restructuring Governance and Human Resources

At the administrative level, the state is moving toward a unified governance framework by absorbing the Directorate of Ports and Inland Water Transport into the Odisha Maritime Board.

The proposed merger aims to streamline decision-making, establish a reorganized internal operating structure, and reinforce personnel strength across key maritime oversight divisions.

Port Corridors and EXIM Infrastructure

To relieve mounting freight bottlenecks driven by rising throughput at Gopalpur Port, the board examined a proposal to build an approximately 4.5-kilometer, four-lane greenfield highway. The dedicated stretch will link the port with National Highway 16 near Chhatrapur. Execution will involve joint coordination between the National Highways Authority of India, the state Works Department, and the port operator.

Parallel investments are aimed at transforming Dhamra and Gopalpur ports into expanded shipping gateways. Plans encompass dedicated container facilities, multimodal logistics parks, container freight stations, and designated customs-controlled bonded yards designed to expand handling capacity and support export-import trade.

Advertisement

Industrial Clusters and Tourism

Industrial and leisure projects along the coastline were also brought under scrutiny:

Mahakalapada Shipbuilding Cluster: Officials assessed progress on the planned large-scale shipbuilding cluster situated in Kendrapara district.

Puri International Cruise Terminal: The proposed terminal near the pilgrimage city underwent review as part of a targeted expansion into coastal passenger and cruise travel.

Coastal Asset Mapping and Inter-Departmental Alignment

To manage coastal territory, the administration is deploying GIS-enabled spatial mapping to register recently formed accreted land adjoining existing ports and prospective project sites. The survey will feed into a dedicated maritime land reserve intended to protect room for future port facilities and industrial expansion.

The high-level session drew senior representatives across state administrative wings, including Additional Chief Secretary Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretaries Shubha Sharma, N.B.S. Rajput, and Pabitra Mohan Samal, alongside Commissioner-cum-Secretary Balwant Singh.

Delegates from the departments of Industries, Home, Information & Public Relations, Water Resources, Commerce & Transport, Tourism, and Law took part in the deliberations, highlighting the cross-sectoral coordination required to drive the state’s maritime master plan.