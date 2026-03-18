Odisha Accelerates City Gas Network on War Footing to Tackle LPG Shortage

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Odisha’s government is strongly promoting to roll out the City Gas Distribution network at a fast pace. They aim to establish piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) up and running all over the state as a steady, affordable option instead of sticking with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

This whole plan came together after a big meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan, led by Chief Secretary Anu Garg. Top officials—Hemant Sharma, Usha Padhee, and Sanjay Kumar Singh—showed up, along with heads from major energy companies like GAIL, BPCL, and Adani Total Gas. Everyone’s focused on accelerating the infrastructure.

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The main reason? Global petroleum prices keep swinging up and down—thanks to constant geopolitical drama. By transitioning domestic households to PNG and businesses like hospitals, hotels, and restaurants to CNG or PNG, Odisha wants to cut its dependence on foreign markets and keep prices stable using gas sourced right here in India.

To avoid any holdups, the government is taking some severe radical measure’s:

• They’re forcing municipal offices and public departments to clear all ongoing pipeline paperwork within just 24 hours.

• Urban local bodies have to drop the usual road restoration and permission fees for gas companies.

• CGD crews are now able to work around the clock, 24/7, to hit construction deadlines.

• A top-level nodal officer is being put in charge to coordinate across departments.

They’re also pushing gas companies to offer tempting bargains which will encourage households to make the switch to PNG. This is not only a local concern—it fits into national plans to make LPG supplies easier under the Essential Commodities Act. Odisha’s aiming to finish the main infrastructure by June 30, 2026. If action’s take place according to the plan, people here will have a lot more energy security, and won’t have to worry about price fluctuations anymore.