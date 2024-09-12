Odisha: 476 new recruits receive appointment letters from CM Mohan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: As many as 476 newly appointed officers and employees of seven departments received their appointment letters from Chief Minister Charan Majhi at a recruitment fair held at the Lok Seva Bhavan Convention Centre on Thursday.

The new recruits who got their appointment letters today include 82 from the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department, 39 from the Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Department, 24 from the Higher Education Department, 231 from the Health and Family Welfare Department, 5 from the Information and Public Relations Department, 61 from the Planning and Convergence Department, and 34 from the ST & SC Development Department.

Out of the total 476 new recruits, 98 are Group-A officers, 130 are Group-B officers, and 248 are Group-C employees.

While addressing the gathering, Majhi announced that 20,000 teachers will be recruited shortly and over 59,000 vacancies will be filled over the next two years.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Minister for ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Nityananda Gond, Fisheries and Livestock Development Minister Gokulananda Mallick, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, and Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Ahuja and Principal Secretary Bishnupada Sethi were present at the ceremony.

