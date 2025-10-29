Odisha: 4476 challans issued in just three days for motor vehicle safety rule violations

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: As many as 4476 challans were issued in just three days for motor vehicle safety rule violations during the special enforcement drive that was carried out against four violations of motor vehicle rules across the state in collaboration with the Transport Department and Police Administration.

According to reports, the special enforcement drive began under the leadership of Principal Secretary Usha Padhi and under the direct supervision of Transport Officer Amitabh Thakur following the direction of Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena.

E-challans were issued under the Motor Vehicle Act against violations such as passenger transport in goods vehicles, driving under the influence of alcohol, without fitness, without permit.

A total of 4476 challans were issued under the special enforcement drive. E-challans were issued against 344 vehicles for passenger transport in goods vehicles, while challans were issued against 388 vehicles for driving under the influence of alcohol, 1040 for driving without fitness and 462 vehicles without permit.

While 26 e-challans were issued by Bhubaneswar RTO -1, 25 each by Cuttack and Sambalpur RTOs, 22 by Balasore RTO, 21 by Bhubaneswar RTO-2, and 20 by RTO Khordha for transporting passengers in goods vehicles.

Likewise, 29 e-challans were issued by Sambalpur RTO, 28 by Rourkela RTO, 23 by Bhubaneswar RTO-1, 17 by Jajpur RTO, and 16 e-challans were issued by Bhubaneswar-2 RTO for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Besides, as many as 86 e-challans were issued by Cuttack RTO, 86 by Bhubaneswar-1 RTO, 57 by Puri RTO, 52 by Sambalpur RTO, 50 by Rourkela RTO, and 49 by Balasore RTO for non-fitness.

Similarly, 43 e-challans were issued by RTO Khordha, 34 by Sambalpur RTO, 27 by Keonjhar RTO, 24 by Bhubaneswar-1 RTO, 23 each by Puri and Nayagaj RTO for non-permit verification.

In these three days of enforcement drives across the state, a total of 449 e-challans have been issued by Sambalpur RTO, 378 by Bhubaneswar-1 RTO, 338 by Bhubaneswar-2 RTO, 259 by Sundargat RTO and 252 by Rourkela RTO.

The Commerce and Transport Department has given priority to enforcement with awareness in order to reduce road accidents. For this, special enforcement is being carried out every week under the leadership of the State Transport Authority on various issues. The department has decided to further strengthen special enforcement to control road safety rule violators.

Along with this, the Department also has decided to intensify the awareness programs and urged everyone to follow the road safety rules.

