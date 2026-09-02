Odisha: 44,746 e-challans issued on first day of monthly “zero fatality week” 

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Kataka: Various steps are being taken under the directions of Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena to reduce road accidents in the state and ensure strict compliance with road safety rules. In this regard, the “zero fatality week” due to road accidents has begun, informed the State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha. A total of 44,746 e-challans have been issued by the Enforcement Directorate on the first day of this road safety campaign, which will be observed in the first week of every month from September 2026 to March 2027.

During the checking, a total of 25,282 e-challans have been issued for not wearing helmet while riding bikes, 4,160 e-challans for overspeeding, 1,383 e-challans for triple riding and 1,216 e-challans for driving without valid insurance.

Along with this, 703 challans were issued for driving without seatbelts, 549 for driving without a permit, 157 for driving in the opposite direction, 91 for driving under the influence of alcohol and more than 500 for other motor vehicle rule violations.

As per the data provided by the STA, the Jharsuguda RTO has issued 571 challans, while Cuttack RTO has issued 516, Puri RTO 511, Ganjam RTO 415 and Bhubaneswar-1 RTO has issued 410 challans.

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Creating awareness and strict compliance with road safety rules has also been given top priority at this time. The Transport Department, Police Department and other concerned departments have been instructed to make people aware of road safety rules in collaboration with various voluntary organizations. In this regard, on the first day of the campaign, drivers were briefed on the need to follow road safety rules in various parts of the state. Various awareness programs have been organized in places like Sonepur, Bhadrak, Talcher and Jajpur in collaboration with the Transport Department and the Automobile Drivers’ Association.

Along with enforcement and awareness, special emphasis has also been given to road engineering and emergency medical care. Special attention has been paid to all accident-prone routes and ‘black spots’ in the state. In districts where more accidents occur, the police and the Transport Department will jointly carry out extensive checking. The National Highways Authority of India will also take steps for the necessary improvement of dangerous spots on NH.

In collaboration with the Health Department, the emergency medical care system has been further strengthened so that the victims of road accidents can be provided with medical care as soon as possible and their precious lives can be saved. It is being ensured that accident victims can get all the medical facilities without any hindrance through the PM-RAHAT (Prime Minister – Road Accident Victims’ Hospitalisation and Assured Treatment) Scheme. Apart from this, the government will honour the kind-hearted people who save the lives of those injured in road accidents with awards like ‘Rah-veer’ and ‘Good Samaritan’.

The Commerce and Transport Department also has requested everyone to follow safety rules to reduce road accidents.