Odisha: 43 Block Development Officers transferred, check list here, watch

Bhubaneswar: As many as 43 Block Development Officers (BDOs) were transferred in Odisha on Thursday. The Panchayati Raj and DW Department of Government of Odisha issued a notification on September 26 in which the list of BDOs who were transferred were mentioned.

As per the said Govt notification Chandramani Nag, who was posted as the BDO of Rajborasambar in Bargarh district was transferred to Titilagarh, Balangir district.

Similarly, Ayushi Mohapatra, who was posted in Dhenkanal Sadar was transferred to Bhuban in Dhenkanal distrit. Akash Kumar Panda, who was BDO of Gumma in Gajapati district was transferred to Athagarh in Cuttack district.

