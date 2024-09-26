Odisha: 43 Block Development Officers transferred, check list here, watch

By Himanshu
43 Block Development Officers transferred

Bhubaneswar: As many as 43 Block Development Officers (BDOs) were transferred in Odisha on Thursday. The Panchayati Raj and DW Department of Government of Odisha issued a notification on September 26 in which the list of BDOs who were transferred were mentioned.

As per the said Govt notification Chandramani Nag, who was posted as the BDO of Rajborasambar in Bargarh district was transferred to Titilagarh, Balangir district.

Similarly, Ayushi Mohapatra, who was posted in Dhenkanal Sadar was transferred to Bhuban in Dhenkanal distrit. Akash Kumar Panda, who was BDO of Gumma in Gajapati district was transferred to Athagarh in Cuttack district.

Check the complete list here:

Watch the video here:

Also read: Strict rules imposed for idol immersion procession during Cuttack Dussehra, dance by women…
You might also like

BJP National President JP Nadda in Odisha, addresses gathering at membership campaign

8 year old boy drowns in pond in Odisha’s Puri district

Strict rules imposed for idol immersion procession during Cuttack Dussehra, dance by…

14 fishermen trapped as 2 boats get stranded in mid-sea in Odisha, watch