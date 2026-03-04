Odisha: 4 youths drown in separate incidents post-Holi celebrations

Advertisement

Narsinghpur/Jajpur Road: Four youths drowned in separate places in different districts of Odisha today while they had gone to take bathe after playing holi. One of these deaths was reported from Badamba while the other was from Jajpur. Similarly, one person drowned in the Brahmani River near Digambarapur and another person drowned in the Puri canal.

In the first case, a minor boy was swept away near the T-bridge in Cuttack, Badamba. He was from Tunpur village, Badamba. The incident occurred at the temporary bridge near the T-bridge. Three minors from Tunpur village had come to bathe after playing Holi. Following the incident the Banki Baideshwar Fire Brigade reached the spot and rescued the minor from the Mahanadi stream and admitted him to the Badamba hospital where the doctor there declared the minor dead.

Advertisement

In the second incident, a youth drowned in the river near Jokadia village under Jajpur Road police station limits. He died after being swept away in the Kharasrota river. The deceased has been identified as Ajitabh Das from Byasnagar area.

On the other hand, a minor drowned in the Brahmani river. The deceased has been identified as Samarjit Malik from Yakhapura area. He was taking bathe at the Digambarapur ghat after playing holi colours when he was swept away into the deep water and drowned.