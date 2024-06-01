Odisha: 4 buses catch fire in Rayagada, details here

Rayagada: In a shocking incident, as many as four private buses caught fire at Bissamcuttack bus stand in Rayagada district of Odisha.

Reports say that, as many as four buses caught fire at the same time. The cause of the fire is not known yet. The four buses that caught fire had been parked side by side.

Further it is worth mentioning, that all the buses are owned by Kiran Kumar Sahu. Later the other two buses there were managed to be pulled out by the local people.

It is known that the bus caught fire due to the severe heatwave. The fire fighters reached the spot and are trying to control the fire. But the fire could not be extinguished till filing of the reports. Detailed reports awaited.

In a shocking incident, a bus caught fire in Dhenkanal district of Odisha said reliable reports said on April 26. Reports say a passenger bus caught fire.

According to available reports, the bus caught fire in front of Surya Petrol Pump at Anandnagar, near National Highway (NH) 55 in Dhenkanal district.

Such an incident took place when the private bus was enroute from Talcher to Bhubaneswar. The fire has been brought under control by the firefighters.

The people in the bus jumped out as soon as the fire broke out. The bus was completely engulfed in flames while no passengers were injured. However, the cause of the fire still remains unclear.