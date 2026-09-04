Odisha: 336 Newly Recruited Sub-Inspectors Join Police Service

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: As many as 336 newly recruited Sub-Inspectors formally joined the Odisha Police service after successfully completing two years of rigorous indoor and outdoor training at the Biju Patnaik State Police Academy in Bhubaneswar.

The passing-out ceremony of the 13th batch of Cadet Sub-Inspectors was held at the academy, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attending the event as the chief guest. He congratulated the newly inducted officers for successfully completing their intensive training.

The batch includes 70 women Sub-Inspectors, which the Chief Minister described as a significant reflection of women’s empowerment and the changing social landscape of Odisha.

Addressing the ceremony, Majhi said the occasion was not merely a formal passing-out parade but a celebration of dedication, discipline, sacrifice and excellence. He reminded the new officers that the police uniform is not merely a uniform but carries constitutional authority and the responsibility to serve society.

He urged the officers to use their authority responsibly and ensure justice for vulnerable sections of society. He also stressed the need to protect the innocent while taking lawful action against criminals.

The Chief Minister highlighted the changing nature of crime, including the growing use of technology and cyber fraud, and said Odisha Police must continuously upgrade its capabilities to tackle modern challenges.

He said maintaining peace and law and order, along with industrialisation, would be crucial to building a prosperous Odisha over the next decade. He also emphasised police modernisation and human resource development.

According to the Chief Minister, 17,794 new posts have been created in the police department over the past two years, while 5,817 posts have been filled. Measures such as providing vehicles and fuel allowances to police stations are also being undertaken to improve their operational efficiency.

Advertisement

Majhi reiterated the government’s commitment to making Odisha a “drug-free state” by 2029 and called upon the police force to adopt a SMART Policing approach.

He gave the newly recruited officers three key messages: stay completely away from corruption in line with the government’s zero-tolerance policy, maintain the highest level of discipline in uniformed service, and never misuse their authority.

The Chief Minister further urged the officers to ensure that no criminal escapes the law while ensuring that no innocent person is harassed. He asked them to perform their duties with the guiding principle of “Service and Security.”

During the ceremony, cadets who excelled in various fields were felicitated. Nalini Rao, who secured the highest overall marks, received the Governor’s Medal, trophy and a cash prize of ₹10,000 from the Chief Minister.

The induction of the 336 Sub-Inspectors is expected to further strengthen Odisha Police’s manpower and operational capabilities across the state.

Watch the video here: