Odisha: 3 Dead in Septic Tank Cleaning Incident in Rayagada

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Three people died in Odisha’s Rayagada district after they entered a septic tank during cleaning work and reportedly fell unconscious inside it, police said.

As reported by the PTI, the incident took place at Tarpaguda village within the limits of Padmapur police station. The deceased were identified as Harishchandra Bir, 46, Prakash Lima, 47, and Alok Karad, 45. All three were residents of the area.

Police said the men had gone into the septic tank as part of the cleaning work. One of them entered first, followed by the other two. They subsequently collapsed inside the tank.

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The three were later brought out with the help of fire services personnel. However, they could not be revived.

Padmapur police station Inspector-in-Charge BD Pradhan said the initial assessment pointed to suffocation inside the enclosed tank. The possibility of toxic gases or insufficient oxygen is being examined as part of the inquiry.

The bodies have been recovered and sent for postmortem examination. Police said the medical examination will help establish the exact cause of death.

The incident has brought attention to the dangers involved in entering enclosed sewage and sanitation structures without proper safety measures, though authorities have not yet attributed the deaths to any specific lapse.