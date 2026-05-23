Odisha +2 Admission 2026-27 to Begin from May 26

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The online application for Class 11 or +2 admission in Odisha for the 2026-27 academic session will begin from May 26, 2026, through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS).

According to SAMS, the Common Application Form (CAF) will be available on samsodisha.gov.in from May 26, 11 AM, till June 8, 11:45 PM.

Students who passed Class 10 can apply for Science, Commerce, Arts, and Vocational streams.

Advertisement

Classes are scheduled to commence in July 2026.Applicants must upload Class 10 mark sheet, Aadhaar, photograph, and relevant certificates. Selection will be based on merit, reservation, and preferences.

Check details here: