Odisha: 16 thousand 9 junior teachers get appointment

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday distributed appointment order to as many as sixteen thousand and nine junior teachers in an event held at the Kalinga Stadium in the capital city of Odisha. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was also present on this occasion.

As per reports, as many as 16,009 junior teachers were given appointment order in an event held in Bhubaneswar today. Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi was the chief guest in this event.

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singhdeo, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj were also present on this occasion.

The said junior teachers have been appointed in different primary and upper primary schools of different districts in Odisha. The School and Mass Education Dept will also hold a training programme for the teachers.

Watch the video here: