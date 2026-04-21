Odisha: 146th SLSWCA clears 18 projects across 11 districts creating 7565 jobs

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Bhubaneswar: Reinforcing its mission to transform Odisha into industrially developed states, the Government of Odisha today approved a new set of strategic industrial investments aimed at accelerating economic growth and large-scale employment generation.

Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Odisha has adopted a results-oriented industrialisation model focused on investment facilitation, rapid project grounding, and job creation. Over the last two years alone, the State Government has successfully grounded and inaugurated more than 150 industrial projects, reflecting a strong commitment to translating investment intent into on-ground industrial activity.

At the 146th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), chaired by Chief Secretary Smt. Anu Garg, IAS, 18 industrial projects with a total investment of Rs 3,877.14 crore were approved.

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These projects are expected to generate 7,565 employment opportunities across 11 districts including Balasore, Deogarh, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Khordha, Koraput, Puri, Sambalpur, and Sundargarh.

The projects approved in the 146th SLSWCA meeting reflect Odisha Government’s focused strategy of building a diversified industrial ecosystem spanning advanced manufacturing, green industries, infrastructure, healthcare, and tourism-while ensuring large-scale employment generation across regions.

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