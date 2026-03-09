Odisha: 14 killed in accident in 24 hours

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking trend of rising number of road accidents, as many as 14 people were killed in separate road mishaps in Odisha in the last 24 hours.

As many as four persons of a family were killed as a Bolero vehicle rammed into two motorcycles on which they were travelling on near Mehna village under Godbhaga police station limits in Bargarh district.

Similarly, three bikers were tragically killed in a head-on collision between a container truck and a motorcycle at Pithamaren under Jamankira police station in the Kuchinda area of Sambalpur district.

Besides, a first-year medical student of the Government Ayurvedic College in Balangir died while undergoing treatment after being hit by a speeding bike outside the college on Saturday.

In Keonjhar too, a man along with his three-year-old son died in a road accident at Tentuli, under Suakati police limits of the district today.

One each person was also died in Baranga and Polsora due to accident while another person lost his life following a tragic collision between auto-rickshaw and car near the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Jatani of Khurda district.