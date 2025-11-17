Odisha: 12-hour bandh in Dhenkanal today, protesters block road and railway tracks

Advertisement

Dhenkanal: The District Bar Association and Electricity Consumers’ Action Committee is observing a 12-hour bandh in Dhenkanal today. A shutdown call has called from 6 am to 6 pm against the arbitrary and exploitative work of Tata Power TPCODL and forcible smart meter instalation. The protesters claimed that they was excessive billing, penalties, unannounced power cuts and failure to strengthen local infrastructure by TPCODL.

The bandh received widespread support from political parties, civil society groups, trade associations, intellectuals and residents across the district.

Advertisement

Hundreds of protesters blocked National Highway-55 and staged a rail roko. This shutdown has affected vehicular and motor traffic movements. Hundreds of vehicles are stuck on National Highway No. 55. By morning, all commercial establishments, government and private offices, and several private schools and colleges remained closed, informed sources.