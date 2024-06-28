Odisha: 10-yr-old dies due to water tank collapse at Balasore

Balasore: In an unfortunate incident that took place at a private English medium school in Padmapur village of Saranga in Balasore district of Odisha. A boy lost his life after the wall of the water tank collapsed on him. The deceased was identified to be a 10year old son of Bagarai Tudu hailing from Barang locality of Khurda district. The admission of the kid to the school was done 10 days ago says report.

As per information, the child was staying in the school hostel. He went to the tap located near the water tank to wash his hands after breakfast. It was at that time that the wall of the water tank fell and crushed the 10-year-old. He was later rescued and then admitted to the Balasore Hospital. However, the doctors there declared him dead. The police have started its investigation after being notified of the incident.

Meanwhile, the child’s family has been informed. They are yet to arrive from Bhubaneswar as per reports. Chandipur Police have reached the site and started its probe. After interrogating the school authority Rabindra Barik regarding the kid’s death, it was known that the water tank collapsed on him while the child was washing his hands. The innocent one lost his life on being crushed by the water tank.