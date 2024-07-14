Odisha: 10 children electrocuted during Ramayana stage show, 4 critical

Berhampur: In an unfortunate incident, 10 children sustained critical injures after they were electrocuted during Ramayana stage show in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

According to sources, a Ramayana stage show was being held at Phasiguda village in Digapahandi Tehsil of the district. The villagers had organised the show in view of the inauguration of the village temple. However, some parts of the area near the stage reported got charged, following which at least 10 children sustained critical burn injuries.

All of them, who are between 7 and 12 years of age, were rushed to the Digapahandi hospital for treatment. Later, four of them were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital as their condition deteriorated.

Till the filing of this reports, it was not know under what circumstances the electrocution took place.

