Odia youth stranded with a LPG-filled gas ship in Qatar seeks help for rescue

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Bhubaneswar: A Odia sailor stranded in the middle of the sea with a LPG-filled gas ship in Qatar has sought help, pleading for his rescue in a video message.

The Odia sailor Ashok Dixit has claimed that he is currently stranded in the ship he is working at the the Ras Laffan LNG terminal in Qatar. He was seen asking desperately to rescue him in the video.

He said that Iran is consistently attacking the Ras Laffan terminal with missiles. Though, Qatar’s air defense system is destroying all the missiles in the air, some debris has fell near the ship, he added.

Iran has attacked the one of Qatar’s most critical gas facilities, the Ras Laffan Industrial area. The missile strike has triggered a huge fire and structural damage at a major gas installation in Qatar. This has triggered fear among people that the war is now directly threatening the whole world.

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Qatar’s ‘Ras Laffan’ industrial complex contains one of world’s largest natural gas (LNG) production facility. It’s destruction means many countries that are depending on it to provide them gas, will face problems.

The war in the Missle East involving Iran, Israel and the US is also affecting India. The attack on the gas plant will affect India’s gas supply.

A few days ago, Israel attacked Iran’s largest gas field ‘South Pars’. In response, Iran has targeted Qatar’s gas plant.