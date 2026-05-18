Youth from Odisha’s Ganjam district killed in drone strike in Russia

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Berhampur: While it has been learned that an Indian has been killed in the Ukrainian drone strike on Russia yesterday, it has been learnt that the deceased has been identified as an Odia youth.

The deceased has been identified as A. Ramaya of Madhabhand village of Chikiti block from Ganjam district of Odisha.

Ramaya had gone to work in a Russian company through an agency a month ago. A youth from Pater Tali village near Madhabhand village, who was working in another company there, informed Ramaya’s family about the incident.

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After hearing about it, Ramaya’s family met the Ganjam District Magistrate and requested him to take steps to bring deceased Ramaya’s mortal remains (body) to home in Odisha.