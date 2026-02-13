Odia veteran singer Geeta Patnaik critical, admitted to ICU, watch

Advertisement

Cuttack: Odia veteran singer Geeta Patnaik has turned critical. She has been admitted to a private hospital in Cuttack. She is being treated in ICU due to a stroke.

As per the information received, the Odia film singer, who has lent voice to many super hit old Odia songs like ‘Phur Kina Udigala Bani’, attended a Literary event as a guest yesterday evening. There, she suddenly fell ill and thus was immediately rushed to the Capital Hospital.

After primary treatment, she was admitted to the ICU. Tests revealed that she had suffered a brain stroke. She is currently being treated at a private hospital in Cuttack.

Geeta Patnaik has sung many superhit Odia evergreen songs including these:

– Danei Das Kahere Bhai (Jajabar)

– Ei Taarabhara Jahna Raati Jhumi Jhumi (Akhi Trutiya)

– Prathame Bandili Baata Managala (Akhi Trutiya)

– Bada Bedaradi Mo Naali Paan Raja (Naga Phasa, 1977)

– Are Babu Shyamaghana (Mathura Bijaya)

Watch the video here: