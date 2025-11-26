Odia Software Engineer Abhinav Singh’s wife arrested in connection with his death in Bangalore

Cuttack: Odia Software Engineer Abhinav Singh’s wife arrested in connection with his death in Bangalore.

Identified as Utkal Deepika Rout, wife of the deceased Odia software engineer and rapper Abhinav Singh, was arrested by the Cuttack Lalbag police on charges of abetment to suicide.

Abhinav Singh was found dead in his Bangalore residence, prompting his family to file a complaint against his wife, parents, and two others.

The Commissionerate police registered a case based on Abhinav’s father’s complaint, invoking sections 108, 351(2), and 3(5) of the BNS. The police team had also visited Bangalore as part of their investigation.

Abhinav’s family alleges foul play, and the police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

