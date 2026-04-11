Odia Sailor Ashok Dixit Returns Odisha After 36 Days of Peril at Hormuz Strait, watch

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Bhubaneswar: Odia sailor Ashok Dixit, who was stranded at the Hormuz Strait, has finally returned to his native land Odisha. He landed at Bhubaneswar airport today, greeted with joy by his family and loved ones.

Dixit, who was stuck in the strait for 36 days, described his ordeal as “dangerous” and credited the Indian Navy’s strict security for his safe return.

“The missile attack on our ship, which was loaded with gas cylinders, created a fearful atmosphere among everyone,” he said.

Dixit attributed his safe return to the blessings of Lord Jagannath, saying, “I was able to return to Odisha only by the grace of Lord Jagannath.”

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His family and friends are overjoyed at his safe return, and are celebrating this momentous occasion.

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