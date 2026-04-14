Odia New Year and Maha Bishuba Sankranti: Dr Achyuta Samant inaugurates Jalachhatras, watch

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Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Odia New Year and Maha Bishuba Sankranti, Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samant, inaugurated Jalachhatras, free drinking water kiosks, in Bhubaneswar.

Every year, under Dr. Samant’s initiative, water kiosks are set up and operated at various locations in KIIT and KISS. These free water kiosks, also known as Jalachhatras, are launched on Pana Sankranti and arrangements are made to distribute water and curd water to the public.

This year, Dr. Samant inaugurated the Jalachhatras at various squares in KIIT and KISS today. Considering the heat, arrangements have been made to distribute curd water at these Jalachhatras for the next one and a half months.

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