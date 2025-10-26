Odia NEET aspirant dead in Rajasthan’s Kota under mysterious circumstances

Advertisement

Kota: An Odia NEET aspirant was allegedly found dead in Rajasthan’s Kota. He was preparing for NEET-UG exam at an institution based in Kota for the last one year.

The deceased has been identified as Roshan Patra, son of Radha Shyam Patra of Abhayapur village of Jarada panchayat in Ganjam district.

According to information, the NEET aspirant’s friends informed the news of his unnatural death on Saturday morning. He was staying in a hostel in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Kota.

The Jawahar Nagar Police Station Officer Ram Laxman said that after receiving information, the Forensic (FSL) team was also called to the spot. The student had been staying in that place for the last four months and preparing for NEET to pursue medical.

According to information, the student’s brother also lived in Kota. They shared a room. That night, they had dinner together and talked in the morning.

Later, his brother went to a coaching class. When he returned, Roshan did not open the gate.

Suspicion arose, the in-charge was called, and after opening the gate, Roshan was found lying unconscious. The student’s family has been informed about the incident and a postmortem will be conducted on the body once they reach Kota.