Odia Merchant Navy Official goes missing, search operation underway

Bhadrak: An Odia merchant navy official went missing while duty on aboard a vessel went while returning from Mauritius to China.

The missing navy official, identified as Sarthak Mahapatra, a native of Keshapur area in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

As per reports, Sarthak Mahapatra, was working with Mumbai’s ship management company. He reportedly went missing while the ship was returning from Mauritius to China.

He last spoke to his mother via video call on February 2. On February 3, when his mother attempted to contact him again, the call went unanswered. The company informed the family that Sarthak was missing and that search operations had been initiated to locate him.

Since the news of Sarthak’s missing broke out, his mother has been devastated and has appealed to both state and central governments to intervene and locate his son.

